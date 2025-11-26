Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has declared that the era of the Black Sea grain deal is over. The agreement had previously ensured the secure transit of grain shipments through the strategic waterway.

In recent developments, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his intention to discuss the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call. However, the Kremlin's subsequent statement provided no new insights on the matter.

The lack of discussion highlights the tense diplomatic atmosphere surrounding the expired agreement, raising concerns about future grain exports in the region. Stakeholders now await further communication from involved parties to assess upcoming trade scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)