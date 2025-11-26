Left Menu

Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

The Black Sea grain deal, which once facilitated the safe passage of grain, is no longer viable, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Despite Turkish President Erdogan's intent to discuss the issue with Russian President Putin, the topic was absent from the Kremlin's statement following their conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:26 IST
Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has declared that the era of the Black Sea grain deal is over. The agreement had previously ensured the secure transit of grain shipments through the strategic waterway.

In recent developments, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his intention to discuss the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call. However, the Kremlin's subsequent statement provided no new insights on the matter.

The lack of discussion highlights the tense diplomatic atmosphere surrounding the expired agreement, raising concerns about future grain exports in the region. Stakeholders now await further communication from involved parties to assess upcoming trade scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025