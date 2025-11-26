Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea
The Black Sea grain deal, which once facilitated the safe passage of grain, is no longer viable, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Despite Turkish President Erdogan's intent to discuss the issue with Russian President Putin, the topic was absent from the Kremlin's statement following their conversation.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has declared that the era of the Black Sea grain deal is over. The agreement had previously ensured the secure transit of grain shipments through the strategic waterway.
In recent developments, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his intention to discuss the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call. However, the Kremlin's subsequent statement provided no new insights on the matter.
The lack of discussion highlights the tense diplomatic atmosphere surrounding the expired agreement, raising concerns about future grain exports in the region. Stakeholders now await further communication from involved parties to assess upcoming trade scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea
- grain deal
- Russia
- Turkey
- Erdogan
- Putin
- grain exports
- diplomacy
- Kremlin
- Ryabkov
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Discord: Leaked Trump-Putin Aide Calls Stir Controversy
Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan
Quantum Leap: IIT Delhi's New Certification Revolutionizes Education in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning
Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin
Putin and Erdogan Weigh U.S. Proposal for Peace in Ukraine