Rachel Reeves' Bold Budget: Building Stability and Growth
British finance minister Rachel Reeves addressed parliament, unveiling a budget with significant tax increases, while promising no return to austerity. Highlighting investments in the economy and NHS, she emphasized boosting trade and private investment, maintaining fiscal stability with 'iron-clad' rules, and prioritizing economic growth and public security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:37 IST
British finance minister Rachel Reeves delivered her annual budget speech on Wednesday, outlining plans for sizable tax hikes and investments.
Addressing the leaked publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility's outlook, Reeves labeled it a serious error but affirmed her commitment to the budget's main goals: reducing NHS waiting times, lowering living costs, and cutting debt.
Reeves assured no return to austerity and highlighted the role of private and public investment in achieving economic growth, maintaining public spending, and adhering to fiscal rules for economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
