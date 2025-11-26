Left Menu

Rachel Reeves' Bold Budget: Building Stability and Growth

British finance minister Rachel Reeves addressed parliament, unveiling a budget with significant tax increases, while promising no return to austerity. Highlighting investments in the economy and NHS, she emphasized boosting trade and private investment, maintaining fiscal stability with 'iron-clad' rules, and prioritizing economic growth and public security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:37 IST
Rachel Reeves' Bold Budget: Building Stability and Growth
budget

British finance minister Rachel Reeves delivered her annual budget speech on Wednesday, outlining plans for sizable tax hikes and investments.

Addressing the leaked publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility's outlook, Reeves labeled it a serious error but affirmed her commitment to the budget's main goals: reducing NHS waiting times, lowering living costs, and cutting debt.

Reeves assured no return to austerity and highlighted the role of private and public investment in achieving economic growth, maintaining public spending, and adhering to fiscal rules for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025