Tensions Surge as Gunfire Erupts Near Guinea-Bissau's Election Commission

Gunfire rattled the capital of Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, raising alarms near the national election commission headquarters. Witnesses reported continuous shooting around 1300 GMT, prompting residents to flee the vicinity.

The West African nation, historically susceptible to coups, conducted its presidential election on Sunday. The race sees incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo competing against challenger Fernando Dias, with both candidates prematurely claiming victory in the initial round.

The results were anticipated on Thursday, yet the recent outbreak of violence has amplified political instability, casting shadows over the election's integrity and Guinea-Bissau's future course.

(With inputs from agencies.)