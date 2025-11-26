Congress MLAs Accuse BJP of Hypocrisy Amid Law and Order Protest
Congress MLAs accused BJP of double standards on law and order during a protest outside Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala. The protest follows multiple allegations against BJP leaders, including a high-profile arrest. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized BJP for spreading confusion and insisted it's a problem within BJP ranks.
On Wednesday, Congress MLAs held a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala, alleging that the BJP practices double standards on law and order issues.
This demonstration coincides with several accusations against BJP leaders, notably involving relatives of high-ranking BJP figures. Among those implicated is the state BJP chief's brother, recently arrested on serious charges.
State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the BJP, asserting that they are creating national confusion by exaggerating law and order concerns, while implying the true problem lies within BJP ranks.
