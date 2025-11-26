Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Haitian Humanitarian Protections Amid Crisis

The Trump administration aims to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Haitians by February 3, despite escalating violence in Haiti. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claims no conditions prevent migrants' return, aligning with Trump's anti-immigration policy, including unfounded claims about Haitian immigrants during his 2024 presidential campaign.

26-11-2025
The Trump administration is once again moving to end humanitarian protections for Haitians residing in the United States, according to a government notice published on Wednesday. The Haitians' legal status is now set to expire on February 3, in spite of increasing violence in Haiti, which has displaced over 1 million people.

The notice from the Department of Homeland Security indicated that Secretary Kristi Noem concluded there are no 'extraordinary and temporary conditions' that would prevent the safe return of Haitian migrants to their home country. This decision is part of a broader clampdown on both legal and illegal immigration by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

As a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Trump made various controversial statements targeting Haitian immigrants, including baseless accusations that they were consuming pets in Springfield, Ohio. The actions and rhetoric illustrate Trump's continuous focus on immigration policies as a key campaign issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

