Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil Nadu's Growth

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized Governor R N Ravi for derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu and accused the BJP-led government of blocking state development projects. Stalin highlighted alleged discrimination in project approvals and allocation of funds, posing a threat to regional development and electoral rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:32 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused Governor R N Ravi of making derogatory remarks labeling Tamil Nadu as an extremist state, contrasting its real status as a 'haven of peace.'

At an event, Stalin blasted the BJP-led government's rejection of MetroRail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, implying a bias against Tamil Nadu due to its non-support for the BJP.

Stalin condemned the portrayal of Tamil Nadu as anti-national and criticized the appointment of a governor hindering regional growth, while promising to ensure electoral rights and welfare initiatives remain intact despite central government challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

