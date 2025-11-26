Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil Nadu's Growth

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused Governor R N Ravi of making derogatory remarks labeling Tamil Nadu as an extremist state, contrasting its real status as a 'haven of peace.'

At an event, Stalin blasted the BJP-led government's rejection of MetroRail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, implying a bias against Tamil Nadu due to its non-support for the BJP.

Stalin condemned the portrayal of Tamil Nadu as anti-national and criticized the appointment of a governor hindering regional growth, while promising to ensure electoral rights and welfare initiatives remain intact despite central government challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)