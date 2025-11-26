Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan's Criticism of Ram Temple Flag Hoisting

India firmly rejected Pakistan's criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hoisting of a saffron flag at the Ram temple. The Indian government accused Pakistan of hypocrisy due to its record of minority repression. The event marked the temple's completion and emphasized breaking away from colonial legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:47 IST
India Rebukes Pakistan's Criticism of Ram Temple Flag Hoisting
  • Country:
  • India

India delivered a stern rebuttal to Pakistan's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hoisting of a saffron flag at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Indian government criticized Pakistan's record on minority treatment, stating Islamabad has no moral right to criticize others.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized Pakistan's hypocrisy and urged it to address its own human rights issues. Modi's flag hoisting marked the Ram temple's completion, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, signifying a step towards a developed India by 2047.

Pakistan's foreign office expressed concern over the flag hoisting, linking it to pressures on religious minorities in India and urging international bodies to safeguard Islamic heritage. Jaiswal called on Pakistan to self-reflect on its human rights situation instead of making baseless allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

 Global
2
Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

 India
3
UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

 India
4
Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025