India Rebukes Pakistan's Criticism of Ram Temple Flag Hoisting

India delivered a stern rebuttal to Pakistan's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hoisting of a saffron flag at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Indian government criticized Pakistan's record on minority treatment, stating Islamabad has no moral right to criticize others.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized Pakistan's hypocrisy and urged it to address its own human rights issues. Modi's flag hoisting marked the Ram temple's completion, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, signifying a step towards a developed India by 2047.

Pakistan's foreign office expressed concern over the flag hoisting, linking it to pressures on religious minorities in India and urging international bodies to safeguard Islamic heritage. Jaiswal called on Pakistan to self-reflect on its human rights situation instead of making baseless allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)