Protests Erupt Over Heavy Workload on Booth Level Officers in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious concerns over the alleged inhuman workload placed on booth level officers (BLOs) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Demonstrations erupted in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, following the apparent suicide of BLO Rinku Tarafdar, who was found dead at her home.

Leading the protest, TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Saayoni Ghosh rallied hundreds of party supporters through Krishnanagar's streets, venting their frustration at the Election Commission. The protest was sparked by claims that Tarafdar was driven to the brink by impossible work pressures tied to voter-list verification duties.

Both Moitra and Ghosh accused the Election Commission of indifference to the plight of BLOs statewide, who face mounting stress and harsh conditions. TMC leaders handed a memorandum to local officials, demanding immediate reforms including workload relief, psychological support, and an investigation into Tarafdar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)