Protests Erupt Over Heavy Workload on Booth Level Officers in West Bengal

A protest rooted in the alleged ''inhuman workload'' of booth level officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision process turned Krishnanagar's streets into a scene of political action. The protest was incited by the suspected suicide of Rinku Tarafdar, a BLO under immense pressure from voter-list verification duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious concerns over the alleged inhuman workload placed on booth level officers (BLOs) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Demonstrations erupted in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, following the apparent suicide of BLO Rinku Tarafdar, who was found dead at her home.

Leading the protest, TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Saayoni Ghosh rallied hundreds of party supporters through Krishnanagar's streets, venting their frustration at the Election Commission. The protest was sparked by claims that Tarafdar was driven to the brink by impossible work pressures tied to voter-list verification duties.

Both Moitra and Ghosh accused the Election Commission of indifference to the plight of BLOs statewide, who face mounting stress and harsh conditions. TMC leaders handed a memorandum to local officials, demanding immediate reforms including workload relief, psychological support, and an investigation into Tarafdar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

