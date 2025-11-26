Controversy Erupts Over Patriotic Slogans in Indian Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised alarm about reports suggesting that Members of Parliament were allegedly prohibited from using patriotic slogans 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' within the parliamentary precincts. This stirred questions about potential attempts to undermine Bengal's cultural identity.

Banerjee referred to media reports stating these national slogans were being restricted, emphasizing the importance of 'Vande Mataram' as India's national song and recalling its use by freedom fighters. She questioned, "How can it be forgotten? Do they want to destroy the identity of Bengal?"

The controversy arises as the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had earlier advised members to refrain from slogans in the chamber. This echoes past tensions over the remarks by BJP leader Inder Singh Parmar, suggesting a political backdrop to the ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)