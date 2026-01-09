Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Symbol of National Unity Amidst Ideological Struggles

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the political significance of Vande Mataram during its 150th anniversary in the Assembly. She stated that nationalist sentiments cannot be overshadowed by a few dissenting voices. The song represents the bond between the motherland and its people, transcending politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:37 IST
Vande Mataram: A Symbol of National Unity Amidst Ideological Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited debate marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the enduring nationalist sentiment symbolized by the iconic song. Gupta remarked that a 'handful of people' cannot overshadow the patriotic emotions of millions, challenging voices that protest against leading politicians.

Gupta's comments came in response to a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister underscored that such dissenters do not speak for the nation, insisting that Vande Mataram transcends politics and embodies the country's proud heritage.

The Delhi Assembly acknowledged the song's historical importance under Gupta's leadership by proposing that the full rendition be sung in the House. Other assembly members like Education Minister Ashish Sood and AAP MLA Gopal Rai echoed Gupta's sentiments, emphasizing the song's role in India's freedom struggle and unifying power across diverse cultural backgrounds.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
2
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
3
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
4
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026