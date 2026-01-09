Vande Mataram: A Symbol of National Unity Amidst Ideological Struggles

In a spirited debate marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the enduring nationalist sentiment symbolized by the iconic song. Gupta remarked that a 'handful of people' cannot overshadow the patriotic emotions of millions, challenging voices that protest against leading politicians.

Gupta's comments came in response to a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University, where students raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister underscored that such dissenters do not speak for the nation, insisting that Vande Mataram transcends politics and embodies the country's proud heritage.

The Delhi Assembly acknowledged the song's historical importance under Gupta's leadership by proposing that the full rendition be sung in the House. Other assembly members like Education Minister Ashish Sood and AAP MLA Gopal Rai echoed Gupta's sentiments, emphasizing the song's role in India's freedom struggle and unifying power across diverse cultural backgrounds.