Strategizing Success: Inside NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory

In a strategic meeting held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, senior BJP leaders gathered ahead of the Winter session of Parliament. Attendees included BJP president J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other prominent Union ministers.

The primary focus of the assembly was reportedly to devise the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) floor strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting December 1. JD(U) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh was also present, signaling a unified front in the NDA's approach.

This meeting came on the heels of the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, where they secured 202 seats. Following discussions, Nadda hosted a dinner to honor the party's contributions to the victory, underscoring the BJP's dominant role in the triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)