Strategizing Success: Inside NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory

Ahead of Parliament's Winter session, senior BJP leaders, including JD(U) minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, convened at Rajnath Singh’s residence. Discussions reportedly focused on NDA's floor strategy following their landslide Bihar Assembly election victory. Nadda later hosted a celebratory dinner for the NDA's win, securing 202 seats against the opposition's 34.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:55 IST
In a strategic meeting held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence, senior BJP leaders gathered ahead of the Winter session of Parliament. Attendees included BJP president J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other prominent Union ministers.

The primary focus of the assembly was reportedly to devise the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) floor strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting December 1. JD(U) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh was also present, signaling a unified front in the NDA's approach.

This meeting came on the heels of the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, where they secured 202 seats. Following discussions, Nadda hosted a dinner to honor the party's contributions to the victory, underscoring the BJP's dominant role in the triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

