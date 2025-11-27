Left Menu

Himachal Politics Heat Up Over Delayed Local Elections

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's winter session kicked off with a heated debate over delayed elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. The opposition accused the government of stalling the polls amid concerns of defeat, pointing out contradictions in official statements regarding road connectivity after monsoon damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-11-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 01:03 IST
  • India

The 10-day winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly commenced with intense discussions on the delay in elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB). This followed an adjournment motion by the Opposition BJP, criticizing the government for allegedly stalling the elections due to fears of losing.

Jai Ram Thakur, leader of the opposition, lambasted the state administration, highlighting contradictions in their statements. While roads were reportedly closed due to monsoon damage, the government insisted that agricultural produce was marketed on time. Thakur questioned the decision to postpone polls, especially as some unaffected areas, like Hamirpur, were also included.

Chief Minister Sukhu countered, asserting the government's commitment to constitutional processes and transparent governance. He defended the delay, citing damaged infrastructure, while assuring the public of the Congress party's dedication to constitutional amendments ensuring timely elections. The discussion also included BJP's Randhir Sharma accusing the ruling party of violating constitutional provisions on Constitution Day.

