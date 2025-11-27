Left Menu

Shooting Incident Near White House: National Guard Soldiers Injured

Two National Guard soldiers were reportedly shot near the White House, leading to an active response from emergency vehicles and local authorities. Details remain sparse, and the Metropolitan Police Department, along with local leaders, are closely monitoring the unfolding situation. President Trump was not present during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an alarming development near the White House on Wednesday, two National Guard soldiers were reportedly shot. An anonymous law enforcement official disclosed this information to the Associated Press.

The incident prompted a swift response from emergency vehicles and the Joint DC Task Force, though details about the soldiers' conditions remain unknown. Despite multiple reports, officials have not confirmed the involvement of National Guard members in the shooting.

Amid the unfolding situation, local authorities and the Metropolitan Police Department are actively monitoring developments. Notably, President Donald Trump was away at his golf course in West Palm Beach during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

