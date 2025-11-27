Shooting Incident Near White House: National Guard Soldiers Injured

In an alarming development near the White House on Wednesday, two National Guard soldiers were reportedly shot. An anonymous law enforcement official disclosed this information to the Associated Press.

The incident prompted a swift response from emergency vehicles and the Joint DC Task Force, though details about the soldiers' conditions remain unknown. Despite multiple reports, officials have not confirmed the involvement of National Guard members in the shooting.

Amid the unfolding situation, local authorities and the Metropolitan Police Department are actively monitoring developments. Notably, President Donald Trump was away at his golf course in West Palm Beach during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)