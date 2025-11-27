Left Menu

High Stakes in Honduras: A Presidential Race Influenced by Trump

Donald Trump expresses support for Nasry Asfura in Honduras' closely watched presidential election. Asfura, a conservative candidate, is in a tight race against leftist Rixi Moncada and centrist Salvador Nasralla. Trump warns against communist influence in the region, citing fears of Venezuelan meddling. The election's outcome remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:01 IST
High Stakes in Honduras: A Presidential Race Influenced by Trump

In a decisive move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly backed Nasry Asfura in Honduras' hotly contested presidential race. Asfura, representing the conservative National Party, promises to combat drug trafficking and bolster democracy in the region. This closely follows the recent electoral gains made by President Xiomara Castro's administration.

With the Honduran election scheduled for Sunday, Trump called on voters to support 'Freedom and Democracy' by electing Asfura, firmly opposing leftist candidate Rixi Moncada and centrist TV host Salvador Nasralla. Both challengers currently rival Asfura in opinion polls, indicating a potential political upheaval post-election.

The Trump administration's historical adversities with countries like Venezuela play a pivotal role in the endorsement. While Trump's comments stir controversy, the Organization of American States and the U.S. Department of State highlight ongoing concerns about the electoral process's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

 Australia
3
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

 Taiwan
4
New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025