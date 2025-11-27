High Stakes in Honduras: A Presidential Race Influenced by Trump

In a decisive move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly backed Nasry Asfura in Honduras' hotly contested presidential race. Asfura, representing the conservative National Party, promises to combat drug trafficking and bolster democracy in the region. This closely follows the recent electoral gains made by President Xiomara Castro's administration.

With the Honduran election scheduled for Sunday, Trump called on voters to support 'Freedom and Democracy' by electing Asfura, firmly opposing leftist candidate Rixi Moncada and centrist TV host Salvador Nasralla. Both challengers currently rival Asfura in opinion polls, indicating a potential political upheaval post-election.

The Trump administration's historical adversities with countries like Venezuela play a pivotal role in the endorsement. While Trump's comments stir controversy, the Organization of American States and the U.S. Department of State highlight ongoing concerns about the electoral process's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)