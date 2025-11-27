Trump Advises Japanese PM on Taiwan Stance

In a recent conversation, former U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi against inciting tensions with China over the sensitive issue of Taiwan's sovereignty. The advisory call, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, highlights ongoing international diplomatic challenges.

Trump's interaction with Prime Minister Takaichi followed a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their discussion, Xi reiterated China's historic claim to Taiwan, an island that operates autonomously but is seen by Beijing as part of its territory.

The exchange underscores the delicate balance of international relations, with the U.S. and China shouldering significant roles in maintaining global order and diplomacy, particularly in contentious regional disputes like that of Taiwan.

