Trump Advises Japanese PM on Taiwan Stance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to avoid provoking China over Taiwan's sovereignty. This advice came after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed China's claims over Taiwan and the U.S.-China joint responsibility in global governance with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:22 IST
In a recent conversation, former U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi against inciting tensions with China over the sensitive issue of Taiwan's sovereignty. The advisory call, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, highlights ongoing international diplomatic challenges.

Trump's interaction with Prime Minister Takaichi followed a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their discussion, Xi reiterated China's historic claim to Taiwan, an island that operates autonomously but is seen by Beijing as part of its territory.

The exchange underscores the delicate balance of international relations, with the U.S. and China shouldering significant roles in maintaining global order and diplomacy, particularly in contentious regional disputes like that of Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

