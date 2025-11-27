BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced significant organizational changes on Thursday. Newly appointed positions include nine vice presidents, four general secretaries, and seven secretaries, marking the first major reshuffle since Madan Rathore assumed the role of state president last July.

The reshuffle comes with the backing of BJP national president JP Nadda, ensuring alignment with the party's broader strategic goals. Noteworthy appointments include Jyoti Mirdha, a former Congress MP who recently joined BJP, alongside other key figures such as Surendra Pal Singh T T and Nahar Singh Jodha.

With the 2023 assembly elections on the horizon, these appointments are seen as pivotal for enhancing the party's influence and operational capabilities in the state. Additional roles such as treasurer, media in-charge, and IT in-charge were also filled to bolster the political machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)