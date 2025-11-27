Viktor Orban's Diplomatic Maneuvering for Energy Security

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, is set to initiate critical talks on Friday to ensure the steady flow of Russian crude and gas into Hungary, a move that aligns with regional energy interests.

While specifics on the location and participants of the talks were not disclosed, there are reports suggesting a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Orban also expressed Hungary's willingness to invest in Serbia's NIS refinery, although he acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with Serbia due to the refinery's entanglement with US sanctions.

