Viktor Orban's Diplomatic Maneuvering for Energy Security
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced plans for discussions aimed at securing Russian crude and gas supplies to support Hungary and neighboring Serbia. The talks, possibly involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, come in light of US sanctions affecting Serbia's NIS refinery. Details remain scarce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, is set to initiate critical talks on Friday to ensure the steady flow of Russian crude and gas into Hungary, a move that aligns with regional energy interests.
While specifics on the location and participants of the talks were not disclosed, there are reports suggesting a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Orban also expressed Hungary's willingness to invest in Serbia's NIS refinery, although he acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with Serbia due to the refinery's entanglement with US sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
