Left Menu

Viktor Orban's Diplomatic Maneuvering for Energy Security

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced plans for discussions aimed at securing Russian crude and gas supplies to support Hungary and neighboring Serbia. The talks, possibly involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, come in light of US sanctions affecting Serbia's NIS refinery. Details remain scarce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:05 IST
Viktor Orban's Diplomatic Maneuvering for Energy Security
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, is set to initiate critical talks on Friday to ensure the steady flow of Russian crude and gas into Hungary, a move that aligns with regional energy interests.

While specifics on the location and participants of the talks were not disclosed, there are reports suggesting a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Orban also expressed Hungary's willingness to invest in Serbia's NIS refinery, although he acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with Serbia due to the refinery's entanglement with US sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

Netherlands Targets Private Jet Polluters with 2030 Tax Overhaul

 Global
2
Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

Pharma Veteran Nair Joins Bajaj Healthcare as COO

 India
3
France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsor...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025