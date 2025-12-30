US Sanctions Target Iran-Venezuela Drone Alliance
The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities from Iran and Venezuela due to their involvement in an aggressive weapons program. Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA and its chair, Jose Jesus Urdaneta Gonzalez, were implicated for facilitating drone trade between the two nations.
The U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions on Tuesday, targeting 10 individuals and entities based in Iran and Venezuela, citing concerns over their aggressive weapons program.
Among those sanctioned was Venezuela's Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA and its chair, Jose Jesus Urdaneta Gonzalez, alleged to have facilitated the trade of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, between Venezuela and Iran. According to the Treasury, Urdaneta worked closely with both Iranian and Venezuelan armed forces to produce drones in Venezuela.
John Hurley, the department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, affirmed that the U.S. will continue to act decisively to prevent Iran's military-industrial complex from accessing the U.S. financial system. Recently, the U.S. has increased pressure on Venezuela with a military build-up in the southern Caribbean and imposed sanctions targeting family members and associates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
