Historic Sixth Term or Change: St Vincent's Pivotal Election

The citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will vote in a general election that might extend Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves' leadership to an unprecedented sixth term. The main contest is between Gonsalves' Unity Labour Party and the New Democratic Party, which seeks to change the country's foreign relations strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

By Robertson S. Henry KINGSTOWN, Nov 27 - The island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prepares for a general election this Thursday, which could see Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves enter an extraordinary sixth-consecutive term. Gonsalves, 79, has served as the leader of the multi-island Caribbean nation since 2001, marking him as one of the longest-serving democratically elected leaders globally.

Amid a field of 32 candidates, the primary battle will take place between Gonsalves' Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Godwin Friday. The NDP is campaigning on platforms like a citizenship-by-investment program to boost national revenue and shifting diplomatic ties from Taiwan to mainland China. These proposals starkly contrast with ULP's longstanding policies.

An analysis by Dunn Pierre Barnett and Company, a consulting firm based in Canada, suggests the ruling ULP maintains a 64% chance of retaining power. This election marks Friday's second attempt at leadership, following a failed bid in 2020 against Gonsalves.

