Historic Sixth Term or Change: St Vincent's Pivotal Election

By Robertson S. Henry KINGSTOWN, Nov 27 - The island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prepares for a general election this Thursday, which could see Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves enter an extraordinary sixth-consecutive term. Gonsalves, 79, has served as the leader of the multi-island Caribbean nation since 2001, marking him as one of the longest-serving democratically elected leaders globally.

Amid a field of 32 candidates, the primary battle will take place between Gonsalves' Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Godwin Friday. The NDP is campaigning on platforms like a citizenship-by-investment program to boost national revenue and shifting diplomatic ties from Taiwan to mainland China. These proposals starkly contrast with ULP's longstanding policies.

An analysis by Dunn Pierre Barnett and Company, a consulting firm based in Canada, suggests the ruling ULP maintains a 64% chance of retaining power. This election marks Friday's second attempt at leadership, following a failed bid in 2020 against Gonsalves.