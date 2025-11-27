Ex-Transport Minister Faces Jail in Corruption Probe
Spain's Supreme Court has ordered former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos to be held in pre-trial detention. Abalos, linked to a corruption scandal, faces up to 24 years in prison for allegedly rigging public contracts for COVID-19 supplies. Abalos and his aide deny any wrongdoing.
Spain's Supreme Court has ordered the pre-trial detention of former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, citing a potential flight risk. This move comes amid a corruption scandal entangling the leftist administration of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The court decision follows a push by anti-graft prosecutors who are seeking a 24-year sentence for Abalos. He, alongside his aide Koldo Garcia and a businessman, are accused of manipulating public contracts for medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the serious charges, both Abalos and Garcia have denied any involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities.
