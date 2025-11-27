Left Menu

Navigating The Tightrope: Putin's Take on the Ukraine Peace Proposals

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the outline of U.S. and Ukraine peace proposals, indicating they could serve as a basis for future agreements, although Russia is prepared to continue fighting. A leaked U.S. peace plan raised concerns, and the discussions have been divided into four components in Geneva.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed draft peace proposals from the United States and Ukraine, suggesting they could form the groundwork for future agreements to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, Putin emphasized that Russia was prepared to continue its military campaign if necessary.

The disclosure of a 28-point U.S. peace plan last week unsettled Ukrainian and European leaders. This plan, they feared, seemed to align too closely with Moscow's key demands, including NATO stipulations and territorial control in Ukraine. Subsequently, European nations presented their counter-proposals during Geneva talks, resulting in an 'updated and refined peace framework.'

Speaking in Bishkek post-summit, Putin conveyed that discussions were not about final agreements but rather a series of issues. The U.S. and Ukraine plan to break the 28 points into four parts, a decision communicated to Moscow. Putin expressed a willingness to partake in peace talks, though he issued warnings of further military action if Ukrainian troops did not withdraw.

