Guinea-Bissau: Ninth Coup Unfolds Amid Political Turmoil and Narcotics Allegations

Guinea-Bissau's military installed General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president following a coup that toppled civilian leadership. Accusations of election interference and drug trafficking marked this upheaval. The takeover occurred before election results were announced, continuing the country's pattern of instability and underscoring its role as a cocaine transit hub.

In a dramatic escalation of political unrest, Guinea-Bissau's military declared General Horta Nta Na Man as the transitional president after deposing civilian leadership in a coup. The swift power shift occurred on the eve of election result announcements, marking the ninth coup in West and Central Africa within five years.

Describing their actions as a preventative measure against political destabilization and drug trafficking plots, the "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order" ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, whose whereabouts remain unknown. The coup has drawn widespread condemnation from international leaders, including the African Union and ECOWAS.

The instability, underscored by accusations of campaign financing by major drug traffickers, hints at an ongoing struggle with narco-politics. Despite the military's intervention, experts believe such upheavals may not curb the cocaine trade that has historically influenced politics and governance in the region.

