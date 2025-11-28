ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau After Coup
The ECOWAS regional bloc has suspended Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies after a coup. The bloc condemned the military's actions and urged them to let the national election commission declare the results of the disputed presidential election, following an emergency summit on Thursday.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a decisive move, West Africa's ECOWAS regional bloc has suspended Guinea-Bissau from participating in its decision-making bodies. This action follows a military coup in the country, the bloc announced after an emergency summit on Thursday.
The ECOWAS authorities have condemned the recent military takeover, urging the coup leaders to relinquish control. They insist that the national election commission should be allowed to announce the results of the contentious presidential election.
This suspension marks a significant step by ECOWAS in reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles in the region, sending a clear message against military disruptions.
ALSO READ
Disaster Strains Democracy: Himachal Pradesh Election Delays Amid Opposition Uproar
Coup in Guinea-Bissau Casts Shadow on Democracy
Democracy Under Threat: Allegations Fly Over Manipulated Voter Lists
Camel Ride for Democracy: Rajasthan’s Innovative Voter Verification Venture
Mamata Banerjee Raises Alarm: 'NRC' Fears and Threats to Democracy