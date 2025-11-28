ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau After Coup

In a decisive move, West Africa's ECOWAS regional bloc has suspended Guinea-Bissau from participating in its decision-making bodies. This action follows a military coup in the country, the bloc announced after an emergency summit on Thursday.

The ECOWAS authorities have condemned the recent military takeover, urging the coup leaders to relinquish control. They insist that the national election commission should be allowed to announce the results of the contentious presidential election.

This suspension marks a significant step by ECOWAS in reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles in the region, sending a clear message against military disruptions.