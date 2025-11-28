Left Menu

ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau After Coup

The ECOWAS regional bloc has suspended Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies after a coup. The bloc condemned the military's actions and urged them to let the national election commission declare the results of the disputed presidential election, following an emergency summit on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:31 IST
ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau After Coup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a decisive move, West Africa's ECOWAS regional bloc has suspended Guinea-Bissau from participating in its decision-making bodies. This action follows a military coup in the country, the bloc announced after an emergency summit on Thursday.

The ECOWAS authorities have condemned the recent military takeover, urging the coup leaders to relinquish control. They insist that the national election commission should be allowed to announce the results of the contentious presidential election.

This suspension marks a significant step by ECOWAS in reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles in the region, sending a clear message against military disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and Nationa...

 Global
2
Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

 Global
3
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

 Global
4
Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025