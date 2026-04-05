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TMC's Battle for Democracy in West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's Fiery Rally

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee pledged assistance to West Bengal voters missing from electoral rolls, criticizing BJP and EC for voter suppression. He accused the Centre of financial neglect towards the state and critiqued economic policies amid LPG price hikes. Banerjee reaffirmed TMC's commitment to democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:54 IST
TMC's Battle for Democracy in West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's Fiery Rally
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rally addressing growing electoral concerns in West Bengal, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee committed support to genuine voters omitted from the electoral rolls. He accused the BJP and Election Commission of undermining democratic principles by manipulating voter eligibility.

Banerjee criticized the central government for withholding financial dues owed to the state, which he claimed was a punitive measure for political dissent against the ruling party. He also highlighted the steep rise in LPG prices exacerbated by the central policies, affecting the common man.

With elections looming, Banerjee pledged that the TMC would uphold democratic values, promising infrastructural improvements and challenging the BJP's governance record. He urged voters to repudiate the BJP in the upcoming polls, asserting confidence in TMC's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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