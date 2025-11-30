Political Uncertainty in Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's Health and Tarique Rahman's Return

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia remains in a critical medical condition at a private hospital in Dhaka. The issue has added to political uncertainty, as her son Tarique Rahman signals hesitance about his return from London, citing political or legal concerns.

The situation is further intensified by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's renewed prominence following Sheikh Hasina's ouster. In a social media post, Rahman expressed that his return is not fully within his power, leading to speculation about potential political barriers.

The interim government assures that Rahman can return with a travel pass issued willingly. Since legal charges against him have been resolved, his return could influence the political dynamics in Bangladesh significantly.

