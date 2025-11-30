BJP Workers Clash Over Candidacy 'Fee' in Palghar

A fierce confrontation between BJP workers in Palghar broke out amid allegations of an illicit demand for candidacy fees. The tension arose following claims that Ashok Ambure, a former BJP city president, requested a sum of Rs 10 lakh from party member Vaishali Chavan, who was seeking a candidacy in the local body elections.

The situation intensified as Chavan's supporters accused Ambure and his associates of physical assault and molestation during a clash in Lokmanya Nagar. Efforts at mediation by local MP Hemant Savra and district president Bharat Rajput failed, leading both parties to file serious allegations with the police.

Compounding the situation, Ambure's wife is reportedly contesting from Ward Number 14, adding another layer of complexity to the incident. The police have recorded non-cognisable complaints from both factions as investigations continue into the heated dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)