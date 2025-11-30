Left Menu

BJP Workers Clash Over Candidacy 'Fee' in Palghar

A clash erupted between BJP workers in Palghar over allegations of a Rs 10 lakh candidacy demand. A non-cognisable complaint was filed, accusing former city president Ashok Ambure of demanding the payment. The clash escalated with accusations of molestation and assault before police investigations commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce confrontation between BJP workers in Palghar broke out amid allegations of an illicit demand for candidacy fees. The tension arose following claims that Ashok Ambure, a former BJP city president, requested a sum of Rs 10 lakh from party member Vaishali Chavan, who was seeking a candidacy in the local body elections.

The situation intensified as Chavan's supporters accused Ambure and his associates of physical assault and molestation during a clash in Lokmanya Nagar. Efforts at mediation by local MP Hemant Savra and district president Bharat Rajput failed, leading both parties to file serious allegations with the police.

Compounding the situation, Ambure's wife is reportedly contesting from Ward Number 14, adding another layer of complexity to the incident. The police have recorded non-cognisable complaints from both factions as investigations continue into the heated dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

