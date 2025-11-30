Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Shiv Sena Clash in Maharashtra
Tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena escalated into a clash in Dombivli as activists of both parties came to blows during the Ganesh Ghat beautification event. The incident is linked to disputes over office-bearer inductions ahead of local polls, highlighting long-standing political frictions.
Tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena erupted into a street clash in Dombivli, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Activists from the two allied parties engaged in a heated confrontation amidst allegations of political poaching and recent defections ahead of local elections.
This scuffle unfolded in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan during the inauguration of Ganesh Ghat's beautification project. Supporters of ex-BJP member Vikas Mhatre, now with Shiv Sena, demonstrated their strength, sparking retaliation from BJP workers.
Despite a police presence that ensured the altercation remained controlled, the incident underscores deep-seated political frictions. These have seen Shiv Sena ministers absent from state Cabinet meetings, yet a tentative ceasefire remains, as leaders from both parties have agreed to halt the induction of members from each other's ranks.
