Radicalization in Washington: Afghan Immigrant's Journey Post-Arrival

U.S. authorities allege that Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal underwent radicalization after his arrival in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed. Authorities are investigating the Wednesday shooting near the White House, which resulted in the death of a National Guard member.

Lakanwal, granted asylum during Trump's presidency, entered the U.S. as part of Biden's mass evacuation of Afghans. Noem noted that ties within his community possibly facilitated his shift toward extremism.

Following the incident, immigration policies are being scrutinized. The administration is considering deportations for individuals with active asylum status if deemed necessary. Investigators continue to gather intel from those connected to Lakanwal.

