Radicalization in Washington: Afghan Immigrant's Journey Post-Arrival

U.S. officials assert that Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal became radicalized after arriving in the U.S., according to Homeland Security's Kristi Noem. Lakanwal, a suspect in a D.C. shooting, was granted asylum under Trump. Investigations continue with potential deportations for those with active asylum cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:53 IST
Radicalization in Washington: Afghan Immigrant's Journey Post-Arrival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. authorities allege that Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal underwent radicalization after his arrival in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed. Authorities are investigating the Wednesday shooting near the White House, which resulted in the death of a National Guard member.

Lakanwal, granted asylum during Trump's presidency, entered the U.S. as part of Biden's mass evacuation of Afghans. Noem noted that ties within his community possibly facilitated his shift toward extremism.

Following the incident, immigration policies are being scrutinized. The administration is considering deportations for individuals with active asylum status if deemed necessary. Investigators continue to gather intel from those connected to Lakanwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

