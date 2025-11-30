Left Menu

Pope Leo's Peace Mission in Lebanon: A Call for Unity Amid Conflict

Pope Leo, on his first overseas trip, urged political leaders in Lebanon to prioritize peace amid ongoing regional conflicts and tensions. His visit highlights the need for unity and resilience in Lebanon, a nation grappling with economic challenges and the aftermath of conflict. The pope's schedule includes several significant engagements aimed at fostering hope.

Updated: 30-11-2025 22:17 IST
Pope Leo made a compelling appeal for peace during his visit to Lebanon on Sunday, urging political leaders to prioritize harmony in a nation still reeling from Israeli airstrikes. This stop is part of his maiden international trip as head of the Catholic Church.

Arriving from Turkey, Pope Leo expressed concern over the myriad of global conflicts, condemning violence in the name of religion. In a packed Lebanese presidential palace, he emphasized the importance of peace with Jesus' words 'blessed are the peacemakers' resonating strongly among leaders of various sects.

Lebanon, facing the repercussions of the Gaza conflict and harboring fears of escalating Israeli strikes, welcomed the pope's message of peace. Many hope his presence can foster dialogue and tranquility, as evidenced by enthusiastic receptions across the country and a series of strategic visits aimed at healing and unity.

