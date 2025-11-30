Ajeya Warrior 2023: Enhancing UK-India Military Ties

The eighth edition of 'Ajeya Warrior', a joint military exercise between Indian and British troops, concluded recently, focusing on peace enforcement operations in counter-terrorism scenarios, according to officials.

Held at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, the exercise featured the A (AMBOOR) Company 2nd Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles from the British Army and the 21st Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army. The training emphasized interoperability and complex military operations as specified under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter.

Involving simulated operations in a multi-domain urban setting, the armies shared tactics in counter-improvised explosive devices, drone operations, and other warfare skills. The collaboration culminated in a battle group-level exercise under an integrated command, highlighting the UK's deepening defence ties with India as part of their shared Vision 2035.

