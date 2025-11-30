Left Menu

Ajeya Warrior 2023: Enhancing UK-India Military Ties

The eighth Ajeya Warrior military exercise between Indian and British forces focused on peace enforcement operations in counter-terrorism settings. Held in Rajasthan, it involved complex training and cultural exchanges, reflecting deepening UK-India defence ties aligning with their Vision 2035 for peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:52 IST
Ajeya Warrior 2023: Enhancing UK-India Military Ties
  • Country:
  • India

The eighth edition of 'Ajeya Warrior', a joint military exercise between Indian and British troops, concluded recently, focusing on peace enforcement operations in counter-terrorism scenarios, according to officials.

Held at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, the exercise featured the A (AMBOOR) Company 2nd Battalion Royal Gurkha Rifles from the British Army and the 21st Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army. The training emphasized interoperability and complex military operations as specified under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter.

Involving simulated operations in a multi-domain urban setting, the armies shared tactics in counter-improvised explosive devices, drone operations, and other warfare skills. The collaboration culminated in a battle group-level exercise under an integrated command, highlighting the UK's deepening defence ties with India as part of their shared Vision 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025