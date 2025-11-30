Left Menu

Palaniswami's Defiant Rally: AIADMK Vows to Triumph Post-Sengottaiyan

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized expelled member K A Sengottaiyan, labeling him a betrayer at a rally in Gobichettypalayam. He asserted AIADMK's strength and predicted a win in upcoming elections despite Sengottaiyan joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, underscoring AIADMK's enduring influence.

Updated: 30-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:59 IST
Palaniswami's Defiant Rally: AIADMK Vows to Triumph Post-Sengottaiyan
In a fierce address, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted K A Sengottaiyan, labeling him a ''betrayer'' at a rally in Gobichettypalayam. The gathering underscored the party's resilience, as Palaniswami assured his followers of AIADMK's strength and triumph in future elections.

The former Chief Minister justified the expulsion of the 9-time MLA, K A Sengottaiyan, who recently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Palaniswami questioned Sengottaiyan's motives, reminding the audience of the AIADMK's legacy of clean governance. Despite Sengottaiyan's departure, Palaniswami was confident of retaining the Gobichettipalayam constituency.

Palaniswami recalled instances of Sengottaiyan's non-participation in pivotal party events, criticizing his choices. Displaying resolute optimism, he forecasted a victorious future for AIADMK, promising the Gobichettipalayam constituency would become a major political stronghold, as citizens gathered in numbers signifying support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

