Ajeya Warrior: Strengthening Cross-National Military Ties

The eighth edition of Exercise Ajeya Warrior between Indian and British troops focused on counter-terrorism and peace-enforcement operations. The exercise, involving the British Army's Royal Gurkha Rifles and India's 21st Sikh Regiment, concluded in Rajasthan after a series of complex training scenarios for better interoperability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:21 IST
The joint military exercise, known as Exercise Ajeya Warrior, between Indian and British troops concluded recently, emphasizing peace-enforcement operations in a counter-terrorism environment. The biennial event, now in its eighth edition, took place at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, involving the British Army's Royal Gurkha Rifles and India's 21st Sikh Regiment.

This year's exercise highlighted the evolving complexity and desired interoperability between the two forces. Troops focused on executing peace-enforcement operations under United Nations Charter's Chapter 7 directives, within simulated multi-domain urban and semi-urban environments. These challenging scenarios allowed for the exchange of standard operating procedures and tactics, particularly concerning counter-improvised explosive devices and drone operations.

The collaboration culminated in a battle group-level final training exercise, where both armies operated under an integrated command. The exercise not only enhanced military cooperation but also provided opportunities for cultural exchanges, reinforcing UK-India defense relations as part of their Vision 2035.

