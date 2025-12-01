Left Menu

Congress Demands Fair Debate: Opposition Seeks Space in Parliamentary Agenda

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges the government to accommodate opposition issues within the parliamentary agenda, criticizing the focus on merely passing governmental bills. As Parliament's winter session starts, Congress seeks debates on electoral vulnerabilities, emphasizing the need for cooperation and inclusive discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:30 IST
Congress Demands Fair Debate: Opposition Seeks Space in Parliamentary Agenda
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed willingness to collaborate with the government on parliamentary business but insisted on the inclusion of opposition priorities in the agenda. Gogoi, in a conversation with ANI, criticized the government's inclination to push through its legislative agenda without acknowledging opposition concerns. He emphasized this is not reflective of a functioning parliamentary democracy.

Gogoi further highlighted the Congress party's frustration with the government's lip service, noting discrepancies between what is promised and what is actioned. He called for transparency in agenda setting, urging that opposition issues be formally included. The call for genuine dialogue underscores the ongoing friction between the Congress and the ruling party over governance and legislative proceedings.

The Congress party also proactively moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha to discuss significant national issues, notably raising concerns over vulnerabilities in the electoral rolls. Demonstrating the gravity of the matter, Gogoi highlighted the potential threats to free and fair elections posed by irregularities in voter lists, advocating for systematic reforms to restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India
2
British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

 United Kingdom
3
Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

 India
4
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025