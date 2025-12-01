Congress Demands Fair Debate: Opposition Seeks Space in Parliamentary Agenda

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed willingness to collaborate with the government on parliamentary business but insisted on the inclusion of opposition priorities in the agenda. Gogoi, in a conversation with ANI, criticized the government's inclination to push through its legislative agenda without acknowledging opposition concerns. He emphasized this is not reflective of a functioning parliamentary democracy.

Gogoi further highlighted the Congress party's frustration with the government's lip service, noting discrepancies between what is promised and what is actioned. He called for transparency in agenda setting, urging that opposition issues be formally included. The call for genuine dialogue underscores the ongoing friction between the Congress and the ruling party over governance and legislative proceedings.

The Congress party also proactively moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha to discuss significant national issues, notably raising concerns over vulnerabilities in the electoral rolls. Demonstrating the gravity of the matter, Gogoi highlighted the potential threats to free and fair elections posed by irregularities in voter lists, advocating for systematic reforms to restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)