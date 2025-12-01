Election Delay Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

The decision of the Maharashtra State Election Commission to postpone some local body elections has sparked controversy, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the move 'wrong'.

Fadnavis, addressing reporters, said the decision, influenced by court petitions, was unfair to candidates who completed the election process. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticized the postponement, labeling it 'unfortunate'.

Amid the election delay, tensions have flared between allies BJP and Shiv Sena. An FIR was filed against Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane for alleged trespassing on a BJP supporter's property, raising allegations of cash distribution intended to influence the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)