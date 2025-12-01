Election Delay Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the State Election Commission's decision to postpone local body elections, calling it 'wrong'. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also deemed the decision 'unfortunate'. Tensions escalate between BJP and Shiv Sena amid allegations and counterclaims involving Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane.
- Country:
- India
The decision of the Maharashtra State Election Commission to postpone some local body elections has sparked controversy, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the move 'wrong'.
Fadnavis, addressing reporters, said the decision, influenced by court petitions, was unfair to candidates who completed the election process. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticized the postponement, labeling it 'unfortunate'.
Amid the election delay, tensions have flared between allies BJP and Shiv Sena. An FIR was filed against Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane for alleged trespassing on a BJP supporter's property, raising allegations of cash distribution intended to influence the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Flare: KIIFB Masala Bond Controversy Heats Up
Border Tensions Escalate: Tajikistan Faces Renewed Threats
Honduras Election Drama: Amid Tensions and Allegations, Asfura Emerges as Frontrunner
Tensions Rise: U.S. Strikes on Venezuelan Drug Boats Under Investigation
U.S. Immigration Tensions Flare After Afghan Shooting Incident