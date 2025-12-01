Left Menu

Election Delay Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the State Election Commission's decision to postpone local body elections, calling it 'wrong'. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also deemed the decision 'unfortunate'. Tensions escalate between BJP and Shiv Sena amid allegations and counterclaims involving Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:38 IST
Election Delay Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decision of the Maharashtra State Election Commission to postpone some local body elections has sparked controversy, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the move 'wrong'.

Fadnavis, addressing reporters, said the decision, influenced by court petitions, was unfair to candidates who completed the election process. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticized the postponement, labeling it 'unfortunate'.

Amid the election delay, tensions have flared between allies BJP and Shiv Sena. An FIR was filed against Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane for alleged trespassing on a BJP supporter's property, raising allegations of cash distribution intended to influence the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India
2
Streamlined Approval: Revolutionizing Coal Exploration

Streamlined Approval: Revolutionizing Coal Exploration

 India
3
SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to accord assent to CBI for probing digital arrest cases.

SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to ...

 India
4
Lok Sabha passes The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2025 to replace Ordinance.

Lok Sabha passes The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025