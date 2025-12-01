Tensions Rise: U.S. Strikes on Venezuelan Drug Boats Under Investigation
Venezuela's National Assembly plans to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump's airstrikes on suspected drug trafficking boats near Venezuela, following reports of deadly actions ordered by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Venezuela denies criminal involvement and accuses the U.S. of seeking regime change for oil control.
Venezuela's National Assembly announced plans to form a commission to investigate recent U.S. strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
According to a Washington Post report, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the lethal action in September, prompting outrage from Venezuelan officials.
Venezuelan President Maduro claims the U.S. is attempting regime change out of a desire for control over the country's vast oil reserves, escalating tensions between the two nations.
