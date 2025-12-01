Left Menu

India Commits Continued Support to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of ongoing support in rehabilitation efforts after Cyclone Ditwah devastated parts of the island nation. India's swift response under Operation Sagar Bandhu and Modi's commitment to future aid highlight the solidarity between the two countries during this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a reaffirmation of solidarity and support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that India will continue to provide aid to the cyclone-ravaged nation.

The commitment came during a phone conversation, where Modi expressed his condolences for the catastrophic impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone has affected over 11 million people, and with a rising death toll, India remains a key ally, offering both immediate rescue services and long-term rehabilitation aid under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

