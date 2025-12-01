India Commits Continued Support to Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

In a reaffirmation of solidarity and support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that India will continue to provide aid to the cyclone-ravaged nation.

The commitment came during a phone conversation, where Modi expressed his condolences for the catastrophic impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone has affected over 11 million people, and with a rising death toll, India remains a key ally, offering both immediate rescue services and long-term rehabilitation aid under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

