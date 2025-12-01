Left Menu

A Potential Turning Point: Macron and Zelenskyy's Crucial Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Paris, calling their discussions a potential turning point for peace in Ukraine. Macron asserts Ukraine's sovereignty in territorial matters and denounces Russia's continuing aggression. The diplomacy aims at brokering ceasefire terms in the prolonged conflict.

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris. The dialogue is seen as a potential turning point for Ukraine's peace and Europe's security.

Macron emphasized Ukraine's sovereignty, stating, "Ukraine is the only one that can discuss about its territories." He made this comment during a joint conference with Zelenskyy, highlighting the importance of national self-determination in ongoing talks.

Criticizing continued Russian aggression, Macron remarked, "At a time when we are talking about peace, Russia continues to kill and destroy." The meeting is part of intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at forming ceasefire agreements in the nearly four-year conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

