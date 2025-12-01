A Potential Turning Point: Macron and Zelenskyy's Crucial Talks

In a significant diplomatic meeting on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris. The dialogue is seen as a potential turning point for Ukraine's peace and Europe's security.

Macron emphasized Ukraine's sovereignty, stating, "Ukraine is the only one that can discuss about its territories." He made this comment during a joint conference with Zelenskyy, highlighting the importance of national self-determination in ongoing talks.

Criticizing continued Russian aggression, Macron remarked, "At a time when we are talking about peace, Russia continues to kill and destroy." The meeting is part of intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at forming ceasefire agreements in the nearly four-year conflict.

