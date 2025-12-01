Russian Banker Warns of Retaliation Over EU's Use of Frozen Assets

In a stern warning, top Russian banker Andrei Kostin announced that Moscow is poised to retaliate if the European Union proceeds with its plan to utilize frozen Russian sovereign assets for a loan to Ukraine.

During a summit, EU leaders debated using €140 billion in frozen assets as a loan for Kyiv, but consensus was elusive as Belgium withheld support.

Kostin cautioned that Russia might resort to seizing European assets and engage in potentially decades-long litigation. He also expressed a willingness to negotiate, recognizing the importance of concessions in achieving peace.

