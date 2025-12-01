Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes Venezuela Meeting: Tensions Escalate

President Trump is set to discuss Venezuela with top advisers, amidst rising tensions and U.S. accusations of drug trafficking by Maduro. Trump's ambiguous airspace closure comment has heightened anxiety in Caracas. The administration considers military options, with U.S. troops already active in counter-narcotics operations.

Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:36 IST
Trump's High-Stakes Venezuela Meeting: Tensions Escalate
President Donald Trump is planning a crucial meeting with top advisers on Monday to discuss Venezuela, along with other pressing issues. The meeting will be conducted in the Oval Office at 5 p.m. EST and will include officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, according to sources.

This development follows Trump's recent statements intensifying pressure on Venezuela, citing drug shipments from the country. On Saturday, Trump declared Venezuela's airspace was closed, leading to uncertainty in Caracas due to a lack of further details.

Trump confirmed conversations with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, regarded by the U.S. as an illegitimate ruler, while withholding specifics. The Trump administration is considering steps to counteract Maduro's alleged drug trade involvement, though Maduro denies these charges. U.S. military activities, heavily focused on counter-narcotics, have already resulted in multiple strikes on suspected drug vessels.

