Putin meets Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin, photographs show
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday, photographs released by the Russian media showed.
Putin aide Yuri Ushakov and envoy Kirill Dmitriev were also at the meeting, the photographs showed. Interpreters were also present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin after talks with U.S. envoy: we are no closer to peace in Ukraine
UPDATE 4-Putin meets Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Kremlin to discuss Ukraine peace
Putin hosts US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for talks on ending fighting in Ukraine, reports AP.
Kremlin says Putin to meet Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow after 14 GMT
Russia is an important supplier of energy to India, Kremlin spokesperson says