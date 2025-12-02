Putin meets Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin, photographs show

Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday, photographs released by the Russian media showed.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov and envoy Kirill Dmitriev were also at the meeting, the photographs showed. Interpreters were also present.

