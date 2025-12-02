Left Menu

UPDATE 1-German conservatives back pension reform in trial vote ahead of parliamentary test

Some of the nays said they would vote in favour of the measure in Friday's parliamentary vote despite misgivings, the person added, and caucus leaders said they were confident the vote would pass. The conservatives' youth wing and a group of younger conservative legislators have misgivings over the reform, which will keep the state pension at its current level of 48% of the average wage until 2031.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 23:17 IST
UPDATE 1-German conservatives back pension reform in trial vote ahead of parliamentary test

Conservative legislators in Germany voted by a large majority in favour of a contested pension reform package in what had been billed as a trial ballot ahead of a full parliamentary vote on the move, people present at the caucus meeting said. The result reduces the risk of further strife within conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition with the Social Democrats, who together have a slender governing majority of only 12 votes in Germany's parliament.

"There were about 10 votes against and four abstentions," one person present said, suggesting the overwhelming majority of the 208-member conservative caucus backed the measure. Some of the nays said they would vote in favour of the measure in Friday's parliamentary vote despite misgivings, the person added, and caucus leaders said they were confident the vote would pass.

The conservatives' youth wing and a group of younger conservative legislators have misgivings over the reform, which will keep the state pension at its current level of 48% of the average wage until 2031. The youth wing fears that the measure, sought especially by the Social Democrats, could ease pressure for the more comprehensive pension reform that they support.

Merz and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt both spoke strongly in favour of the measure, the person present at the caucus meeting said. Despite the majority secured in Tuesday's trial ballot ahead of Friday's parliamentary vote, some uncertainty persists.

The coalition has repeatedly failed to carry key parliamentary votes, most dramatically at the start of the year, when anonymous dissenters deprived Merz of the majority he needed to be appointed chancellor. He was confirmed in a repeat vote later that day. "We are confident the conservatives will deliver the necessary votes on Friday," said Social Democrat caucus leader Matthias Miersch ahead of a meeting of his legislators on Monday. (Writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Alex Richardson and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade of banned drug

Cough syrup case: Fourth man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trad...

 India
2
Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup

Lindsay Davenport signs on for 2 more years as US captain for the Billie Jea...

 United States
3
Mamata likely to address over 12,000 traders on Dec 17 as TMC govt steps up MSME outreach

Mamata likely to address over 12,000 traders on Dec 17 as TMC govt steps up ...

 India
4
Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume Dec 30

Deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to resume Dec 30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025