National Herald Case Sparks Accusations of Political Vendetta
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the Enforcement Directorate for its role in the National Herald case, labeling it as 'national harassment.' Following a fresh FIR by the Economic Offences Wing, Singhvi accused the BJP of using the case for political vendetta against Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
The controversy surrounding the National Herald case has escalated, with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi branding it a 'national harassment case.' Singhvi vehemently denied allegations of money laundering leveled against key party figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, dismissing them as baseless.
The case, which originated from a complaint by former MP Subramanian Swamy, accuses Congress leaders of financial misconduct in relation to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). Following a fresh FIR filed by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, Singhvi accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of 'colour blindness' and targeting opposition parties.
Addressing the media in Delhi, Singhvi criticized the BJP for alleged political vendetta, stating, 'If justice is blind, then ED is colour blind.' He emphasized there is no evidence of financial misappropriation or asset transfer, yet a narrative of money laundering persists. The case, he asserted, is a distraction from pressing national issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
