Debate Over Point of Order Rules in Indian Parliament

In a heated session of the Indian Parliament, All India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien appealed to Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to safeguard the right of members to raise points of order without excessive delay.

O'Brien pointed out the frustration faced by members, including waiting up to 45 minutes to address issues, and lamented the omission of an electoral reform debate from the forthcoming agenda, despite prior agreement by the business advisory committee.

Chairman Radhakrishnan acknowledged the rules but emphasized that chaos often prevents orderly raising of points of order. The minister of Parliamentary Affairs confirmed upcoming agenda items while reiterating the importance of structured parliamentary conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)