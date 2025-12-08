Starmer's Stand: Ukraine's Decisions, Ukraine's Future

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer firmly stated on Monday that decisions concerning Ukraine should rest with Ukraine. This stance was shared during a meeting in London with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders from France and Germany.

The gathering aimed to unite allies in support of Ukraine as the U.S. mounts pressure on Kyiv to consider a peace proposal with Russia.

Starmer's comments come at a crucial time when international dynamics are intensifying around the proposed peace agreement.

