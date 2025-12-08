Left Menu

Ugandan Police to Probe Alleged Brutality at Bobi Wine Rally

Bobi Wine, a pop star-turned-politician and main challenger to President Museveni, alleges police brutality at his campaign rally in Gulu, Uganda. Reports of violence against supporters have prompted a police investigation. The government denies systematic targeting, asserting legal detentions only occur with credible suspicions of criminal behavior.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:23 IST
Uganda's national police service announced an investigation into allegations of police brutality at a campaign rally led by popular musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine. Reports emerged claiming that Wine and his supporters faced violent treatment at the rally held in Gulu.

Bobi Wine, officially known as Robert Kyagulanyi, serves as a prominent opposition figure, challenging President Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming election. The police are looking into accusations of officers assaulting civilians, expressing regret over such actions and committing to disciplinary measures if misconduct is confirmed.

While Wine's National Unity Platform accuses the government of systematic repression, President Museveni's administration refutes these claims, stating that arrests are made based on credible criminal suspicions. The electoral commission has called for an inquiry into the confrontation and advised police moderation.

