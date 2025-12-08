Ugandan Police to Probe Alleged Brutality at Bobi Wine Rally

Uganda's national police service announced an investigation into allegations of police brutality at a campaign rally led by popular musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine. Reports emerged claiming that Wine and his supporters faced violent treatment at the rally held in Gulu.

Bobi Wine, officially known as Robert Kyagulanyi, serves as a prominent opposition figure, challenging President Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming election. The police are looking into accusations of officers assaulting civilians, expressing regret over such actions and committing to disciplinary measures if misconduct is confirmed.

While Wine's National Unity Platform accuses the government of systematic repression, President Museveni's administration refutes these claims, stating that arrests are made based on credible criminal suspicions. The electoral commission has called for an inquiry into the confrontation and advised police moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)