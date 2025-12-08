Political Firestorm Ignites Over 'Vande Mataram' Debate in Lok Sabha

A heated debate over 'Vande Mataram' erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with opposition MPs accusing the government of using the national song to divert attention from important issues. Some MPs allege the discussion was strategically timed ahead of West Bengal's Assembly elections.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai criticized the government, claiming the focus on 'Vande Mataram' was an intentional distraction from pressing problems. CPI MP P Sandosh echoed these sentiments, arguing the debate served to divide people rather than address national concerns.

Further tension arose as Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee expressed concerns over Prime Minister Modi's remarks about author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. In contrast, BJP MPs accused the Congress of compromising on 'Vande Mataram' and highlighted the song's historic role in inspiring India's independence movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)