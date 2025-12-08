Left Menu

Political Firestorm Ignites Over 'Vande Mataram' Debate in Lok Sabha

'Vande Mataram' debate in India's Lok Sabha has stirred controversy, with opposition MPs accusing the government of using it as a distraction tactic. The debate, linked to upcoming West Bengal polls, pits Congress against BJP, with both parties accusing each other of political manoeuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated debate over 'Vande Mataram' erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with opposition MPs accusing the government of using the national song to divert attention from important issues. Some MPs allege the discussion was strategically timed ahead of West Bengal's Assembly elections.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai criticized the government, claiming the focus on 'Vande Mataram' was an intentional distraction from pressing problems. CPI MP P Sandosh echoed these sentiments, arguing the debate served to divide people rather than address national concerns.

Further tension arose as Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee expressed concerns over Prime Minister Modi's remarks about author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. In contrast, BJP MPs accused the Congress of compromising on 'Vande Mataram' and highlighted the song's historic role in inspiring India's independence movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

