Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP: Allegations of 'Vote Chori' Rock Parliament

In a fiery address at the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of committing a grave 'anti-national act' by allegedly collaborating with the Election Commission in what he termed as 'vote chori.' He asserted that such actions threaten the very fabric of Indian democracy.

During a debate on electoral reforms, Gandhi questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the panel responsible for appointing election commissioners and criticized changes in laws that allow the destruction of CCTV footage post-elections. He demanded reforms, including providing machine-readable voter lists to political parties.

The Congress leader emphasized electoral reform, expressing concern over the integrity of elections and criticized the ruling party's alleged manipulations. Gandhi argued for transparency and accountability in election processes to safeguard India's democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)