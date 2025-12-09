Slovakia's Controversial Whistleblower Shakeup Sparks Backlash

In a decisive move, Slovakia's parliament approved a controversial government plan to dismantle its whistleblower protection office, igniting a fierce debate over the integrity of anti-corruption measures in the country. The initiative, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist-nationalist government, seeks to replace the current Whistleblower Protection Office (UOO), thereby ending the tenure of its leader prematurely. Critics argue this change undermines crucial anti-corruption safeguards.

The government's decision comes amid criticism that the UOO had been subjected to political manipulation. Despite amendments to the proposed bill following concerns from the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), which warned of potential harm to corruption investigations, opposition parties remain vocal. Progressive Slovakia, an opposition party, labeled the bill as revenge against a diligent office.

This legislative shift follows recent fines imposed by the UOO on the Interior Ministry for reassigning police officers during corruption probes without proper consent. With the European Commission expressing reservations and President Peter Pellegrini hinting at a veto, the controversy continues to unravel on the Slovakian political stage.

