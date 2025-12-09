Punjab Congress Turmoil: Randhawa vs. Navjot Kaur Sidhu

In a fresh controversy within the Punjab Congress, leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has served a legal notice to Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a suspended party member. The notice demands an apology and retraction for comments that allegedly defamed Randhawa by accusing him of corruption during his tenure as the party's Rajasthan in-charge.

Randhawa has labeled Kaur's allegations as 'false, baseless, and defamatory,' highlighting that they were made without evidence. The legal notice emphasizes that Kaur's statements were made recklessly, aiming to tarnish Randhawa's reputation, and warns of legal action if she fails to apologize publicly within a week.

Navjot Kaur's recent statements have stirred political tensions, complementing her earlier controversial remarks about financial transactions for political favors. This development follows her suspension from Congress after comments about the financial dealings of party leaders, prompting further legal challenges from within the party ranks.