Left Menu

Punjab Congress Turmoil: Randhawa vs. Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has issued a legal notice to suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, demanding an apology for her corruption allegations against him. Randhawa insists the claims are defamatory and baseless, threatening legal action if she does not respond within seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:47 IST
Punjab Congress Turmoil: Randhawa vs. Navjot Kaur Sidhu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh controversy within the Punjab Congress, leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has served a legal notice to Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a suspended party member. The notice demands an apology and retraction for comments that allegedly defamed Randhawa by accusing him of corruption during his tenure as the party's Rajasthan in-charge.

Randhawa has labeled Kaur's allegations as 'false, baseless, and defamatory,' highlighting that they were made without evidence. The legal notice emphasizes that Kaur's statements were made recklessly, aiming to tarnish Randhawa's reputation, and warns of legal action if she fails to apologize publicly within a week.

Navjot Kaur's recent statements have stirred political tensions, complementing her earlier controversial remarks about financial transactions for political favors. This development follows her suspension from Congress after comments about the financial dealings of party leaders, prompting further legal challenges from within the party ranks.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025