Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Saga: A Political Legal Battle Unfolds

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is underway, with his lawyer cross-examining a witness in MP-MLA court. The case, initiated by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018, accuses Gandhi of making defamatory remarks against Amit Shah. Proceedings continue with further witness cross-examinations scheduled.

Updated: 08-12-2025 18:20 IST
The legal proceedings in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw further developments as his lawyer engaged in the cross-examination of a key witness on Monday at the MP-MLA court. The continuation of this detailed process is set for Tuesday, offering a prolonged look into the allegations made.

Originating on August 4, 2018, the case revolves around a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra. He claims Gandhi's comments during the Karnataka assembly elections were derogatory towards the then BJP national president, Amit Shah. The prolonged absence of Gandhi from prior court proceedings led to a warrant being issued in December 2023.

Responding to legal pressures, Gandhi surrendered to the court in February 2024, ensuring his initial bail was secured with Rs 25,000 pledges. Declaring innocence, Gandhi calls the case a "political conspiracy." Court directives have since ensured the plaintiff presents consistent witness testimonies, with three witnesses being cross-examined to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

